60 pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying the crushing League One play-off semi-final win against Sheffield Wednesday
Posh have one foot in the play-off final after their 4-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday.
It will be a game that will live down the ages with none of the fans there on Friday night likely to forget it.
Our match photographer David Lowndes took these pictures of just some of the packed out crowd.
Have a look at our gallery and see who you know.
