Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget.Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget.
Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget.

59 pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the defeat to Mansfield Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Dec 2024, 12:03 GMT
Posh fans watched another day to forget on Boxing Day.

Peterborough slipped to a 3-0 defeat to Mansfield in a game that was almost over before it even got going.

The Stags raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening ten minutes before taking a 3-0 lead into the break.

Our man David Lowndes was there to capture these pictures of some of the Posh fans at the game. Take a look and see who you know.

Get your daily Posh news over on our website.

Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget.

1. Posh 0 Mansfield 3

Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget.

2. Posh 0 Mansfield 3

Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget.

3. Posh 0 Mansfield 3

Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget.

4. Posh 0 Mansfield 3

Peterborough United were well beaten by Mansfield Town after a game to forget. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield TownPeterboroughMansfieldStags
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice