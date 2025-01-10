Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton.Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton.
Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton.

55 pictures of the brilliant Peterborough United fans who headed to Everton last night

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 16:01 BST
Posh fans can take pride in their side’s performance after they pushed Everton all the way last night.

Posh exited the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat, but it took a late winner for Everton to seal their passage into the next round against battling Peterborough.

Here are just some of the fans who made the trip to Merseyside last night.

Get reaction and analysis to the defeat here.

Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton.

1. Everton 2 Posh 0

Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton.

2. Everton 2 Posh 0

Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton.

3. Everton 2 Posh 0

Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton.

4. Everton 2 Posh 0

Peterborough United gave a good account of themselves during the defeat at Premier League Everton. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice