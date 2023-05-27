News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

50 pictures of Peterborough United fans watching their side in the 2022/23 League One season

How the season ended is best forgotten but Posh can still take plenty of plaudits on a season to remember.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Over the course of the season Posh were watched by 203,816 at London Road.

Our photographer David Lowndes was on hand throughout the season to snap just some of the fans inside the Weston Homes Stadium.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you know.

Remember to visit our website for all your Posh news.

Peterborough United fans watch the disappointing defeat to Cheltenham Town.

1. Posh 0 Cheltenham 3

Peterborough United fans watch the disappointing defeat to Cheltenham Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

2. Posh v Bolton

Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

3. Posh v Bolton

Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

4. Posh v Bolton

Peterborough United fans watch the defeat against Bolton Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13
Related topics:League OneLondon Road