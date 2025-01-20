50 pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the draw with Leyton Orient

But it did give Posh a first clean sheet of the season in front of a crowd of 8,235.

Here are just some of the Posh fans who saw the game, courtesy of our man David Lowndes.

Get full reaction to the result here.

1 . Posh 0 Orient 0 Peterborough United picked up a first clean sheet of the season after a goal-less draw at home to Leyton Orient. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 0 Orient 0 Peterborough United picked up a first clean sheet of the season after a goal-less draw at home to Leyton Orient. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 0 Orient 0 Posh v Orient fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Posh 0 Orient 0 Peterborough United picked up a first clean sheet of the season after a goal-less draw at home to Leyton Orient. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales