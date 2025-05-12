Relegation fears were swept away with Posh stringing some decent results together.

And they saved their best for the biggest stage when they once again lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

It was the perfect reward for the thousands of fans who have supported the side through a season of transition.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who watched games from 1st March onwards, as taken by David Lowndes.

Take a look and see who you know and give us your thoughts on the season via our social media channels.

Keep with us here for all your latest Posh news.

Posh 1 Wycombe 1 Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.

Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1 Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.

