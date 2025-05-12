Peterborough United delivered a brilliant performance to stun Birmingham City and lift the EFL Trophy for the second season in succession.placeholder image
Peterborough United delivered a brilliant performance to stun Birmingham City and lift the EFL Trophy for the second season in succession.

50 eye-catching snaps of Peterborough United fans watching the final stages of the season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th May 2025, 07:00 BST
It was a decent end to the season in the end for Posh fans.

Relegation fears were swept away with Posh stringing some decent results together.

And they saved their best for the biggest stage when they once again lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

It was the perfect reward for the thousands of fans who have supported the side through a season of transition.

Here we take a look at some of the fans who watched games from 1st March onwards, as taken by David Lowndes.

Take a look and see who you know and give us your thoughts on the season via our social media channels.

Keep with us here for all your latest Posh news.

Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.

1. Posh 1 Wycombe 1

Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser. Photo: Darren Wiles

Photo Sales
Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.

2. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.

3. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town.

4. Posh 3 Shrewsbury 1

Peterborough United eased their relegation fears with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:EFL TrophyWembley
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice