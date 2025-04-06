Peterborough United paid the price for a first half red card as they slummed to a heavy defeat to Northampton.Peterborough United paid the price for a first half red card as they slummed to a heavy defeat to Northampton.
42 pictures of Peterborough United fans watching an afternoon to forget against Northampton Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
A Tayo Edun red card proved costly as Posh slummed to a 4-0 defeat against Northampton.

Posh were trailing 1-0 when Edun was dismissed after just 27 minutes leading to a collapse from the home side.

Our man David Lowndes was on hand to capture these pictures of some of the fans who saw a painful defeat.

1. Posh 0 Northampton 4

Peterborough United paid the price for a first half red card as they slummed to a heavy defeat to Northampton. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 0 Northampton 4

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 0 Northampton 4

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 0 Northampton 4

Photo: David Lowndes

