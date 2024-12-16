Peterborough United picked up three crucial points after a thrilling win against Crawley Town.Peterborough United picked up three crucial points after a thrilling win against Crawley Town.
Peterborough United picked up three crucial points after a thrilling win against Crawley Town.

40 pictures of Peterborough United fans watching yet another thriller

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Posh fans were treated to another home thriller following the 4-3 win over Crawley.

Posh let a 3-1 lead slip before Cian Hayes bagged a vital winner against their fellow strugglers.

Here are just some of the fans who were in the stands to watch the drama unfold.

