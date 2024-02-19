They slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Blackpool at the weekend, a fourth successive defeat which has seen them slip out of automatic promotion contention.

Our photographer David Lowndes took these pictures of just some of the fans who watched the defeat.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get reaction to the defeat, and plenty more Posh news, here.

1 . Posh 1 Blackpool 2 Peterborough United fans watch as their side slip to defeat against Blackpool. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

