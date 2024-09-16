They had to come from behind to do it with Kwame Poku’s goal midway through the second half cancelling out Ben House’s first half opener.

Our photographer David Lowndes was on hand as ever to capture these snaps of just some of the Posh fans who were there.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Posh 1 Lincoln 1 Peterborough United fought back for a first home point of the season.

