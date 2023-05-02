News you can trust since 1948
38 pictures of Peterborough United fans at the final home game of the season

Peterborough United fans were left disappointed following a 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers in the final home game of the season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:26 BST

It allowed Derby County to steal a march on Posh going into the final day of the season.

Posh must now beat Barnsley away and hope that Sheffield Wednesday do them a favour against Derby County.

Club photographer Joe Dent was on hand to capture many of the faces in the crowd in these pictures. Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

All these pictures can be bought by visiting www.theposhpics.com

Get all the build up to the big match here.

Peterborough United fans watch two vital points go begging in the final home game of the season.

1. Posh 0 Bristol Rovers 0

Peterborough United fans watch two vital points go begging in the final home game of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2. Posh 0 Bristol Rovers 0

Peterborough United fans watch two vital points go begging in the final home game of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3. Posh 0 Bristol Rovers 0

Peterborough United fans watch two vital points go begging in the final home game of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

4. Posh 0 Bristol Rovers 0

Peterborough United fans watch two vital points go begging in the final home game of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

