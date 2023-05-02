38 pictures of Peterborough United fans at the final home game of the season

Peterborough United fans were left disappointed following a 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers in the final home game of the season.

It allowed Derby County to steal a march on Posh going into the final day of the season.

Posh must now beat Barnsley away and hope that Sheffield Wednesday do them a favour against Derby County.

Club photographer Joe Dent was on hand to capture many of the faces in the crowd in these pictures. Take a look at the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Posh 0 Bristol Rovers 0

