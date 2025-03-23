It leaves Posh nine points clear of Burton Albion with nine games to go.
Sam Hughes, Abraham Odoh and Malik Mothersille got the goals as Posh totally outplayed the promotion-chasing Londoners.
Here are just some of the fans who saw the game, through the lens of David Lowndes. Take a look here and see who you know.
1. Posh 3 Charlton 0
Sam Hughes, Abraham Odoh and Malik Mothersille got the goals as Peterborough United outplayed Charlton Athletic Photo: David Lowndes
