37 pictures of the Peterborough United fans who enjoyed the cracking win over Charlton Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 07:29 BST
Posh have one foot in next season’s League One after a brilliant 3-0 win over Charlton.

It leaves Posh nine points clear of Burton Albion with nine games to go.

Sam Hughes, Abraham Odoh and Malik Mothersille got the goals as Posh totally outplayed the promotion-chasing Londoners.

Here are just some of the fans who saw the game, through the lens of David Lowndes. Take a look here and see who you know.

1. Posh 3 Charlton 0

2. Posh 3 Charlton 0

3. Posh 3 Charlton 0

4. Posh 3 Charlton 0

