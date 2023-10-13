Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.placeholder image
33 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans cheering on the boys

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
Our latest Posh retro gallery pays tribute to the great fans who make Posh what they are.

This gallery includes pictures from a dramatic 2-1 win over QPR after Siriki Dembele bagged an injury-time winner to claim three points and send the fans home happy.

We also have some happy faces from a 3-0 win over Birmingham City back on 18 September 2021 and defeat at Luton on the opening day of that season.

Photographer Joe Dent captured these faces in the crowd during the game.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner.

1. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. Posh 2 QPR 1

Posh came away with victory after Siriki Dembele hit an injury-time winner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Related topics:Joe DentSiriki DembeleQPRBirmingham CityLuton
