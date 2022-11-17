There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

All eyes will be on the World Cup over the coming weeks, but we prefer to focus on the real football fans who support their local team through thick and thin.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Posh fans enjoying backing their side in various league, cup and pre-season friendlies.

Take a look and see if you feature.

1. Do you know these fans? Two posh fans at a pre-season game with Bedford.

2. Posh v Blackpool A young Peterborough United fan shows his support for Posh prior to the Sky Bet League One match against Blackpool in 2016.

3. Posh v Plymouth - 2021 Peterborough United fans are pictured ahead of the EFL Cup game with Plymouth on 10th August 2021.

4. Posh v Blackpool - 2016 Young Peterborough United fans enjoy the sunshine prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Blackpool at ABAX Stadium on May 8, 2016.