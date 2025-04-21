200 and out for Ricky-Jade Jones? Six Peterborough United players could now miss the rest of the season!

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Academy graduate Ricky-Jade Jones could have played his final game for Peterborough United.

The forward had to be substituted at half time of Posh’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley at Oakwell on Easter Monday with a hamstring issue.

He had scored the opening goal, his 18th of the season in all competitions and his 11th in League One, his highest return in a Football League campaign.

The Barnsley match was his 200th for the club and looks set to be his final one for the club. Jones (22) will depart in the summer after the expiration of his contract. If he were to play no further part this season, he would leave with a record of 200 appearances (110 starts) and 43 goals in all competitions.

Oscar Wallin in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

That is not the end of Posh’s injury woes, however, Emmanuel Fernandez was absent from the squad today with a knee issue and is set to miss the rest of the season.

The point at Barnsley secured Posh’s survival and that means Darren Ferguson will allow centre-back Oscar Wallin to end his season early after playing with a hernia problem in the past few weeks.

Those three join Archie Collins (leg), Mahamadou Susoho (ankle) and Cian Hayes (knee) on a list of players who are expected to miss the rest of the season.

Speaking after the Barnsley match, Ferguson said: “Ricky had to come off with a problem with his hamstring. There were no problems before it, all the testing was good, but with the way he plays, he can always be suspect to that. We’ll have to assess him again in the morning.

“Manny was a doubt for Friday, even in the warm-up but we managed to get him through it. That was his right knee and that’s fine now. It’s his left knee we’ve now got a concern with. If I had to guess, I’d say his season would be done as well.

“Oscar won’t play again this season because he has to go and get this hernia sorted out. He’s been in agony, but he’s been outstanding. He’s just kept going and going and going. We’ve still got three very important games left and three games we want to win.

“I am going to have to be careful with making changes as with the injuries I’m not sure I can make that many.

“We’re looking at three definitely out; Ricky Manny and Oscar on top of the three we know about (Collins, Susoho and Hayes). I don’t think I have that many options. There’s certainly ones like George Nevett and Jadel Katango who can come back in so we’ll wait and see.”