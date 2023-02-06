The transfer window is now shut but that doesn’t mean Posh can’t make any more signings.

Free agents are still up for grabs and there are plenty of bargains still on offer for Darren Ferguson to take advantage of.

Here are 17 such players who have experience of Championship and League One football who may be of interest to Fergie. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Would you like to see any of these players at Posh and why? Let us know via our social media channels

You can get more Posh news, here.

1 . Nathan Delfouneso (attacker) Last club: Accrington Previous clubs: Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bradford Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2 . Alex John-Baptiste (defender) Last club: Waterford FC Previous clubs: Blackpool, QPR, Bolton Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Paul Downing (defender) Last club: Portsmouth Previous clubs: Blackburn, Doncaster, Rochdale Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4 . Connor Wickham (attacker) Last club: Forest Green Previous clubs: Sheff Wed, Preston, MK Dons. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales