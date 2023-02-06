News you can trust since 1948
17 free agents with Championship and League One experience who Peterborough United can still sign following transfer window closure

The transfer window is now shut but that doesn’t mean Posh can’t make any more signings.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

Free agents are still up for grabs and there are plenty of bargains still on offer for Darren Ferguson to take advantage of.

Here are 17 such players who have experience of Championship and League One football who may be of interest to Fergie. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

1. Nathan Delfouneso (attacker)

Last club: Accrington Previous clubs: Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bradford

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2. Alex John-Baptiste (defender)

Last club: Waterford FC Previous clubs: Blackpool, QPR, Bolton

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Paul Downing (defender)

Last club: Portsmouth Previous clubs: Blackburn, Doncaster, Rochdale

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Connor Wickham (attacker)

Last club: Forest Green Previous clubs: Sheff Wed, Preston, MK Dons.

Photo: Alex Livesey

League OneDarren Ferguson