It’s thought one will arrive on loan, possibly from a Premier League club and the other would be available on a free transfer.
And, with the help of clued-up Posh fans/detectives on Twitter, the PT has found some possible targets.
1. NATHAN BISHOP
Age: 22. Club Manchester United. An ever-present on loan at Mansfield in League Two last season. Could be looking to play one step higher in 2022-23.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. ARTHUR OKONKWO
Age 20. Club Arsenal. Not yet been sent out on loan so limited experience, but he could cope at League One.
Photo: Stuart MacFarlane
3. MATEJ KOVAR
Age: 22. Club: Manchester United. Finished last season on loan in League One with Burton Albion and kept four successive clean sheets. Previously played against Posh when on loan at Swindon, also in League One. Made 24 League One appearances in total so knows the standard.
Photo: John Peters
4. BRANDON AUSTIN
Age 23. Club Spurs. If Spurs want Ronnie Edwards, maybe they can send us a decent goalie in part-exchange? Austin has never played a Football League game, but signed a new two-year deal at Spurs in March so must have ability.
Photo: Clive Rose