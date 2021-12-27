Peterborough United youngsters star in shock Yaxley win at Stamford, big win for Wisbech Town, derby games postponed

Yaxley goalkeeper Will Lakin makes a brave save at Stamford AFC. Photo: James Richardson.

Hameed Ishola stole the headlines with both goals in a 2-1 victory for the Cuckoos in front of a bumper Zeeco Stadium crowd of 624, but goalkeeper Will Lakin was an outstanding last line of defence which also starred centre-back Connor Peters. All three have Posh attachments.

It was a smash and grab success by Yaxley, who defended heroically against their powerful, play-off chasing hosts. It was a first defeat since September for the Daniels, although they would have been wary of a Yaxley side who had won their previous league meetings.

None were against a side of Stamford’s calibre though so no wonder manager Andy Furnell - another man with a Posh background - and his players celebrated wildly at the end of a cracking contest.

Hameed Ishola of Yaxley headed this chance over the bar at Stamford. Photo: James Richardson.

Yaxley started well with centre-back Bradley Gothard’s header from a corner nodded off the line by Jake Duffy and Matt Sparrow forcing home ‘keeper Dan Haystead into a flying save.

But Stamford started to threaten constantly and when Jack Duffy fired them in front from Rob Morgan’s through ball on 28 minutes it came as no surprise.

Lakin had already made one brilliant save from a Cameron Johnson header and he made another two minutes after the goal to thwart Tendai Chitiza from close range.

Yaxley always looked like they had a goal in them though and after Haystead had saved well from Dan Cotton, Ishola somehow headed over from a yard from a corner in added time.

Yaxley celebrate victory at Stamford. Photo: James Richardson.

But Ishola more than made amends. He had little to work with as Stamford bossed the ball, but midway through the second-half he charged forward and sat one defender on his backside before unleashing a stunning shot from an acute angle into the roof of the net.

And 12 minutes from time he won the game after latching onto an underhit backpass and sliding the ball past Haystead who had slipped as he came out to clear.

Stamford laid seige on the Yaxley goal before and after Ishola’s second strike, but Peters and Gothard and co threw their bodies in the way of shots and if they were beaten young Lakin was brave, bold and safe behind them.

Stamford remain sixth, three points outside the play-off places, while Yaxley are 17th and well clear of the relegation candidates.

Stamford: Haystead, Burgess, Bartle, Wright, Blunden, Vince, Chitiza, Jake Duffy, Jack Duffy, Morgan, Johnson. Subs used Armstrong, Hakeem, Goncalves.

Yaxley: Lakin, Duncliffe, Smith, Tinkler, Gothard, Peters, Sparrow, Hook, Ishola, Cotton, Tsaguim. Sub used: Nolan.

Wisbech did their chances of avoiding the drop the power of good with a dominant 3-0 home win over fellow strugglets Soham in their first game following manager Brett Whaley’s move to Spalding United. Sam Bennett scored two second-half goals after Dean Grogan had given the Fenmen a half-time lead.

The game between Spalding and Carlton was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch