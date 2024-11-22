Luke Molyneux is being tipped for a £220,000 move from Doncaster Rovers to Peterborough United in the transfer window.Luke Molyneux is being tipped for a £220,000 move from Doncaster Rovers to Peterborough United in the transfer window.
Peterborough United set to land Doncaster Rovers winger and Norwich City ready to pounce for Birmingham City player - here's the latest AI transfer window predictions

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
The January transfer window is not far away . . . . and it’s promising to be an exciting one around the EFL

And, using AI, the Sportscasting website is predicting a number of notable transfers will be made with Posh set to land a player who has been impressing so far this season in League Two.

There will be plenty of moves as teams look to strengthen their squads ahead of the season run-in.

Here are just some of the predictions of how the window could go around League One and Two.

Wrexham to Chesterfield - loan

1. Steven Fletcher

Wrexham to Chesterfield - loan Photo: Getty Images

Rotherham United to Port Vale - undisclosed

2. Jordan Hugill

Rotherham United to Port Vale - undisclosed Photo: Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers to Peterborough United - £220,000

3. Luke Molyneux

Doncaster Rovers to Peterborough United - £220,000 Photo: Getty Images

Wycombe to Swansea – £4.5m

4. Richard Kone

Wycombe to Swansea – £4.5m Photo: Getty Images

