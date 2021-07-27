Peterborough United rumours: Rangers defender's price tag too high for Posh, Scots make no contact in regard to striker

Peterborough United will be over the moon with the club’s re-signing of Jack Marriott, who made a huge impact during his single season with Posh.

The striker left in 2018 to join Derby County in the Championship, but after failing to continue his form in the Midlands, Marriott has now rejoined Darren Ferguson’s side following their promotion.

Peterborough also snapped up Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant – who was their top scorer last season – as well as Josh Knight from Leicester City.

If The Posh are able to keep hold of Jonson Clarke-Harris then surely supporters can expect plenty of goals next season following their summer transfers.

1. Striker comments on future after Boro link Watford's Andre Gray has admitted his future is up to Watford to decide after being linked to a return to the Championship. Middlesbrough are said to be keen on the striker. (The Athletic)

2. Hull City hopeful of re-signing midfielder Hull City are reportedly refusing to give up in their pursuit to lure Sheffield United's Regan Slater back to the KCOM Stadium. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers as the won promotion to the Championship. (Hull Live)

3. Preston willing to loan out midfielder Preston North End are said to be willing to let Tom Bayliss leave on loan this summer. Reports state that a number of Championship and League One sides are interested. (Football Insider)

4. Blades could price out PL team in pursuit of star man Sheffield United may have priced Arsenal out of a move for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly looking into cheaper alternatives after The Blades slapped a £32 million price tag on the 23-year-old. (The Daily Express)