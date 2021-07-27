Peterborough United rumours: Rangers defender's price tag too high for Posh, Scots make no contact in regard to striker
Peterborough United have made some impressive signings ahead of their return to the Championship and will be keen to put out a strong team in their league opener next weekend against Luton Town.
Peterborough United will be over the moon with the club’s re-signing of Jack Marriott, who made a huge impact during his single season with Posh.
The striker left in 2018 to join Derby County in the Championship, but after failing to continue his form in the Midlands, Marriott has now rejoined Darren Ferguson’s side following their promotion.
Peterborough also snapped up Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant – who was their top scorer last season – as well as Josh Knight from Leicester City.
If The Posh are able to keep hold of Jonson Clarke-Harris then surely supporters can expect plenty of goals next season following their summer transfers.