Spalding United manager Elliot Sandy was proud of his team after they played almost an hour with 10 men in their top-of-table clash at Harborough Town on Saturday.

The second-placed Tulips picked up a creditable point from a 0-0 draw at the league leaders despite seeing Peterborough United loanee Tyler Winters receive a straight red card in the first-half for a rash challenge.

Spalding stay a point behind Harborough, who play their game in hand at fourth-placed Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday.

"I’m so proud of the lads,” Sandy, who was sent from the dugout area by the referee in the second-half, said. “The red card was probably fair enough, but we had the better chances and should have taken one of them.

"A draw was probably fair overall though. Harborough are a very good side and we did very well to nullify them and keep in touch with them at the top. We defended brilliantly.”

Spalding are next in action at home to Rugby Town next Saturday (December 9).

Peterborough Sports’ National League North fixture with Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park was one of many postponements for local non league clubs.

Sports’ match was called off on Friday. Saturday morning postponements were suffered by Stamford AFC, Bourne Town, Whittlesey Athletic, FC Parson Drove, Pinchbeck United, Blackstones, FC Peterborough, March Town and Wisbech Town.

Yaxley did see action on their 3G playing surface and took full advantage to beat Eynesbury Rovers 5-1. Matthew Harris-Hercules, Ryley Barfoot-Nicholson, former Posh youth team player Kellan Hickinson, Efraim Romanos and a visiting player scored the Cuckoos’ goals.

Yaxley are eighth six points and three places off the play-offs.

Holbeach United were the only other local team to beat the weather and they secured an excellent 2-1 win at AFC Sudbury Reserves to climb above their victims into sixth place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, one position from the play-off spots.

John Yambasu and George Frost had fired the Tigers into a 2-0 lead.

Deeping Rangers are due to host Blackstones in a Hinchingbrooke Cup tie on Tuesday (7.45pm klck-off).

LATEST RESULTS

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports v Farsley Celtic POSTPONED.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford v AFC Telford United. POSTPONED

Northern Premier League

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Heanor Town v Wisbech Town POSTPONED; Pinchbeck United v Belper United POSTPONED.

Premier Division South: St Neots Town v March Town POSTPONED; Yaxley 5 (Nicholson-Barfoot, Harris-Hercules, Romanos, Hickinson, og), Eynesbury Rovers 1.

Division One: Bourne Town v Birstall United Social. POSTPONED. Clifton All Whites v Blackstones POSTPONED

Thurlow Nunn League