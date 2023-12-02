Peterborough United loanee sent off, but Spalding United still claimed a big point, five-star Yaxley and Holbeach United close in on the play-offs
The second-placed Tulips picked up a creditable point from a 0-0 draw at the league leaders despite seeing Peterborough United loanee Tyler Winters receive a straight red card in the first-half for a rash challenge.
Spalding stay a point behind Harborough, who play their game in hand at fourth-placed Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday.
"I’m so proud of the lads,” Sandy, who was sent from the dugout area by the referee in the second-half, said. “The red card was probably fair enough, but we had the better chances and should have taken one of them.
"A draw was probably fair overall though. Harborough are a very good side and we did very well to nullify them and keep in touch with them at the top. We defended brilliantly.”
Spalding are next in action at home to Rugby Town next Saturday (December 9).
Peterborough Sports’ National League North fixture with Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park was one of many postponements for local non league clubs.
Sports’ match was called off on Friday. Saturday morning postponements were suffered by Stamford AFC, Bourne Town, Whittlesey Athletic, FC Parson Drove, Pinchbeck United, Blackstones, FC Peterborough, March Town and Wisbech Town.
Yaxley did see action on their 3G playing surface and took full advantage to beat Eynesbury Rovers 5-1. Matthew Harris-Hercules, Ryley Barfoot-Nicholson, former Posh youth team player Kellan Hickinson, Efraim Romanos and a visiting player scored the Cuckoos’ goals.
Yaxley are eighth six points and three places off the play-offs.
Holbeach United were the only other local team to beat the weather and they secured an excellent 2-1 win at AFC Sudbury Reserves to climb above their victims into sixth place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, one position from the play-off spots.
John Yambasu and George Frost had fired the Tigers into a 2-0 lead.
Deeping Rangers are due to host Blackstones in a Hinchingbrooke Cup tie on Tuesday (7.45pm klck-off).
LATEST RESULTS
National League
North Division: Peterborough Sports v Farsley Celtic POSTPONED.
Southern League
Premier Division Central: Stamford v AFC Telford United. POSTPONED
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Harborough Town 0, Spalding United 0.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Heanor Town v Wisbech Town POSTPONED; Pinchbeck United v Belper United POSTPONED.
Premier Division South: St Neots Town v March Town POSTPONED; Yaxley 5 (Nicholson-Barfoot, Harris-Hercules, Romanos, Hickinson, og), Eynesbury Rovers 1.
Division One: Bourne Town v Birstall United Social. POSTPONED. Clifton All Whites v Blackstones POSTPONED
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res 1, Holbeach United 2 (Yambasu, Frost); FC Parson Drove v Holland POSTPONED; FC Peterborough v Haverhill Borough POSTPONED; Great Yarmouth Town v Whittlesey Athletic POSTPONED.