Peterborough United captain calls Millwall move “one of the highlights of my career”

Mark Beevers challenged Posh's Conor Washington while playing for Millwall in 2015.

In October 2012, the Posh captain was loaned to the club in the Championship for just 28-days from Sheffield Wednesday. It was announced the same December, however, that Beevers would make a permanent switch to The Den.

During his time at the club, he appeared twice at Wembley, once in the 2013 FA Cup semi-final against Wigan and again in the 2016 League One Play-Off final against Barnsley. Beevers was on the losing side on both occasions but managed to get on the scoresheet against Barnsley.

He was also part of the side that were relegated from the Championship in 2015.

In total, he played 151 times for the Lions between 2012 and 2016.

In an interview with the South London Press, he said: “I was playing at Sheffield Wednesday at the time and we’d just been promoted to the Championship.

“But Anthony Gardner had just got back fit. I got a phone call on the Thursday evening from the assistant manager and he said: ‘Kenny Jackett at Millwall has come in for you, do you want to go on loan?’ I can remember I was sitting playing on my Xbox at the time, I would’ve been 21 or 22, and I said: ‘Yeah, 100 per cent. It’s a good level – the Championship and a good club as well’.

“I drove down that night, trained with the boys on Friday and then played against Bolton on the Saturday. It was a snap decision. I just wanted to play football.

“The loan got extended another 28 days and then it came to crunch time because Sheff Wed got an injury and asked me to be recalled. But we were doing so well, in the top six, and I didn’t want to go back.

“Kenny wanted me to stay. There were calls between the agents and the clubs and it got finalised pretty quickly.

“When I think back about the lads and the club it was no-brainer to move down. Millwall was one of the highlights of my career.”

It would be somewhat of a surprise to see Beevers line up against his old side given that he has lost his place in the Posh side in recent weeks. He has not appeared in either of the two games since the 4-0 defeat to Barnsley last month (November 24).

He is expecting his side to face a tough game though but has backed them to be able to get a result, given the strength of the home performances this season.

He told the South London Press: “The results have not reflected some of the games at home. We got done 1-0 by Fulham and should have got something out of that. West Brom scored a 94th-minute winner.

“We’ve had the likes of Bournemouth come down and we got a 0-0 with them. These are teams fancied to be at the top end of the Champ and we’ve really competed with them.