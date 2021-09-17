Peterborough Sports won’t take FA Cup minnows for granted, tough ties for Stamford and Spalding, and Whittlesey aim to go top with derby day victory

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) v Tamworth. Photo: James Richardson.

The hosts have just one point from five Isthmian League matches this season.

“It’s the FA Cup and there’s about £5k on offer for the winners so they will be as motivated as us,” Dean said. “We’ve been where they are. They have nothing to lose and they will fancy an upset.

“But we want to reach the first round proper for the first time. That’s a big ambition of mine and the club so we will be fielding as strong a side as possible to try and make sure we get that bit closer.”

Sports need to win three more matches to reach the first round.

Stamford AFC and Spalding United are also in FA Cup qualifying round action, but they will be underdogs against National North League sides Telford and Kettering respectively.

Stamford travel to 18th placed Telford, while Spalding have a plum home tie against seventh-placed Kettering.

There’s a big derby in Thurlow Nunne Division One North tonight (Friday) when Whittlesey Athletic will go top with a win over Peterborough North End at Feldale Field (7.45pm).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Friday, September 17.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Whittlesey Athletic v Peterborough North End.

Saturday, September 18

FA Cuip second qualifying round: Great Wakering v Peterborough Sports, Spalding v Kettering, Telford v Stamford.

Northern Premier League Midlands Division: Coleshill v Yaxley, Daventry v Wisbech.

United Counties Premier Division North: Anstey Nomads v Holbeach, Heather St John v Pinchbeck.

United Counties Premier Division South: Peterborough Northern Star v Lutterworth

United Counties Division One: Borrowash v Blackstones, Bourne v Ingles.