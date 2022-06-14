The Peterborough Northern Star Ladies team that won the Wisbech St Mary five-a-side tournament.

The trials will take place on Saturday, June 25 (10.30am) & Tuesday June 28 (6.30pm) at Peterborough Regional College, Eastfield Road. Any players wishing to join the ladies should email [email protected] or visit www.psladies.co.uk and phone the number under the contact section.

The successful Peterborough Northern Star Under 17 team have also moved across to Sports and will compete in the Cambs Under 18 Girls League next season.

Dean Steward will run the ladies section at Sports having fulfilled a similar role at Star. He said: "We are really excited to have joined Peterborough Sports, a local club with a great ambition and we aim to add further success over the coming seasons."