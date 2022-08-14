Peterborough Sports will gain huge self-belief from their shock win in Southport says manager Jimmy Dean

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean had plenty to celebrate in Southport. Photo: James Richardson.

Two goals from Dion Sembie-ferris and another from Jordan Nicholson delivered the first step two win in the club’s history at the home of a former Football League club.

Dean lauded the ‘perfect away display’ before preparations started for Tuesday’s trip to Gloucester City. Sports had prepared for Southport with an overnight stay in the seaside resort.

"We weren’t really sure how we would go at this level,” Dean said. “How could we? It was all new to us, but what this result will do is give us massive self belief.

"We have shown we not only belong here, but that we can also do well. It really was the perfect preparation and the perfect performance. We drew our first game, but we didn’t play well. That’s why I made three changes to a team that had battled to get a draw after playing with 10 men for half a game.

"There wasn’t a weak performance from 1-11 in my team at Southport. The boys really stood up and delivered and it helped having the overnight stay as there was no tiredness in our legs at the start.

"Now it’s on to tricky game in Gloucester against a team who know the level really well. Our preparation will be different as every single one of my players will be at work on Tuesday before travelling down to the game.”