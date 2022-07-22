Michael Bostwick in action for Posh in 2017. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Stevenage boss Steve Evans is a close friend of Sports manager Jimmy Dean. Dean used to play for Evans early in his managerial career at Stamford AFC.

And he’s stuck to his promise to send a strong side to play in the city tomorrow. The League Two side inspected the Sports pitch in the week and were impressed with what they saw.

Former Posh players Aaron Chapman, Michael Bostwick and Carl Piergianni are all in the Stevenage squad. The League Two side held Posh to a 1-1 draw earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevenage manager Steve Evans.

Evans said: “Given the recent weather the groundstaff at Peterborough Sports deserve enormous credit and there will certainly be ex-Posh lads in my side. I promised Jimmt Dean we would play them and as always I am true to my word,”

Sports lost 3-1 in a friendly at National South League side Braintree on Tuesday after coming from 2-0 down to beat Concord Rangers, another National South League side, 4-2 at the Bee Arena last Saturday.

Substitute Jordan Nicholson scored twice against Concord with summer signing Connor Johnson and Dan Jarvis also on target.

Ky Marsh-Brown scored a late consolation goal at Braintree with Dean admitting his side were very poor in the second-half.