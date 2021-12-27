Peterborough Sports v Rushden & Diamonds is OFF, Spalding game postponed, but tasty local non-league derbies coming up at Stamford AFC, Holbeach and Blackstones
Peterborough Sports’ big derby against Rushden & Diamonds at the Bee Arena scheduled for today (December 27) has been postponed.
Diamonds have reported several positive Covid tests and the game was called opff at 9.3am today.
Elsewhere Stamford AFC’s battle with Yaxley in the Northern Premier Midlands Division at the Zeeco Stadium today (3pm) should be a cracker. While Yaxley were completing a hat-trick of wins with a 3-2 success over Sporting Khalsa last weekend, the Daniels were outplaying leaders Ilkeston in a 0-0 draw away from home.
Spalding United’s new manager Brett Whaley will have to wait for his first game in charge as their home game against Carlton today was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, but the club he left, Wisbech Town, do host fellow strugglers Soham Town Rangers.
There are a couple of tasty United Counties League derbies on Tuesday when Deeping Rangers travel to Holbeach in the Premier Division and Blackstones host Bourne in Division One (both 3pm kick offs).
FIXTURES
MONDAY DECEMBER 27
Southern League
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Stamford v Yaxley, Wisbech v Soham.
TUESDAY DECEMBER 28
United Counties League
Premier Division: Holbeach v Deeping, Skegness v Pinchbeck.
Division One: Blackstones v Bourne.