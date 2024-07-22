Deeping Rangers celebrate their South Kesteven Charity Cup Final success. Photo Jason Richardson.

Peterborough Sports accepted alate invitation to play League Two side Northampton Town at Sixfields in a hastily-arranged pre-season friendly on Saturday.

And they performed well despite going down 2-0 courtesy of an early own goal from a corner conceded by Mark Jones and to a fine individual effort from Sam Hoskins just before the hour mark.

"Northampton contacted us late in the week because they wanted to play a game in front of their owners and neither of us had a game planned,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said.

"We were just going to train, but there was no way we were going to pass up the opportunity to play a League One side at their own stadium.

Tyler Key (left) and Ben Smith celebrate a cup final win for Deeping Rangers. Photo Jason Richardson.

"And we played pretty well. We fell behind early, but we created some decent chances of our own.”

Sports are at Yaxley FC for a friendly on Tuesday (July 23) before hosting Boston United on Saturday (July 27, 3pm).

Sports hope to unveil a couple of loan signings from Football League clubs before the Boston game.

DEEPING RANGERS

​It's not often football silverware is won in July, but Deeping Rangers have managed it.

​The United Counties Premier Division side won the South Kesteven Charity Cup with a 2-0 final win over Harrowby United at Grantham Town FC.

A header in each half, first by skipper Dan Dougill and then by Johnny Lockie, secured the win over a fellow UCL side.

It’s a great way for Deeping to go into the league season which starts on Saturday, July 27.

ROUND-UP

Stamford AFC will open their Southern Premier Division Central League season at newly-promoted Harborough Town on August 10.

Stamford went down 4-2 (Jack Holmes, Tom Siddons) at home to League One side Rotherham United and 3-2 (Michael Frew, Lee Shaw) at home to Kings Lynn Town in recent friendlies.

Spalding United are divisional rivals for Stamford this season following their own promotion. They start the season at home to Bedford Town.

Former Posh youngster Lewis Darlington scored for Spalding in an 1-1 friendly draw with Steve Evans’ Rotherham last weekend.