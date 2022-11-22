Peterborough Sports to play former Premier League side in the FA Trophy
Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean is thrilled with his side’s third round FA Trophy draw.
Sports will travel to Boundary Park to tackle Oldham Athletic on Saturday, December 17.
The Latics were a Football League club last season before falling into the National League.
"It’s a brilliant draw,” Dean enthused. “I can remember Oldham playing in the Premier League under Joe Royle and Paul Scholes managed them briefly a couple of seasons ago.
"David Unsworth is their manager so another ex-Premier League man. It’s a great tie for us to go and play at Boundary Park with nothing to lose. It should be a great occasion for us.”
Oldham were one of the founder members of the Premier League under manager Royle when it was created in 1992. Oldham also reached a League Cup Final at Wembley in 1990.
They’ve fallen on hard times since and they are currently 21st in the National League, just 12 places in the English football ladder above National League North side Sports who beat Cheshunt 3-2 in the second round at the Bee Arena on Saturday.