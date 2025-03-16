Peterborough Sports thump Darlington despite playing with a striker in goal!

Tyler Winters celebrates after his heroics in goal. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports claimed an impressive 4-1 victory over Darlington in the National League North and had to do it without a goalkeeper!

The ever-reliable Peter Crook lined up in goal but had to leave the field after 52 minutes following a nasty collision. With no keeper on the bench, striker Tyler Winters was brought on in his place with almost a whole half to play.

Remarkably, Winters was able to keep a clean sheet and the score went from 2-1 in the favour of Sports to 4-1 during his time on the pitch.

Sports picked up another valuable win on their quest for their best ever league finish thanks to goals a Michael Gyasi double as well as strikes from Alfie Atherton and Dan Jarvis.

Sports moved into tenth place ahead of Saturday’s opponents and sit eight points behind the play-off places after 39 matches.

They took the lead inside just three minutes when Gyasi was left all alone in the box from a short corner routine Sports worked and he buried the ball into the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 on 32 minutes, when Atherton picked the ball up on the right and lashed a brilliant show from a tight angle right into the roof of the net.

It was nearly 3-0 minutes later when Gyasi got through, but he pulled his shot across the face of goal.

Darlington pulled a goal back on 41 minutes. Will Flint crossed from the left, Main flicked the ball on, and Hazeem Bakre cleverly sidestepped a defender and blasted the ball home.

Just seven minutes into the second half, Sports lost Crook following a collision with Barke and were forced to bring on Winters.

Update: Crook was released from hospital on Saturday night and is back at home resting. He posted a message to fans on X on Sunday morning.

Despite seemingly being at a major disadvantage, Winters was rarely tested in goal and was able to keep a personal clean sheet.

Sports made it 3-1 on 72 minutes. Gyasi got away from Toby Lees who was left on the ground, ran into the area, and scored with a left foot sot into the top corner.

It was nearly 4-1 though when Kaine Felix forced Jameson into a good save, but Gyasi put the rebound over the bar but it was all over though on 79 minutes when the ball was played into the box for Jarvis to beat Jameson with a right foot shot into the top left corner.