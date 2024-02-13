Peterborough Sports suffer Northants Senior Cup postponement
Peterborough Sports have seen their Northants Senior Cup semi final tie away at Kettering postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Heave rain on Tuesday has caused the postponement at Latimer Park.
No date has been announced for the rearranged match as of yet.
The eventual winner of the tie will face AFC Rushden and Diamonds or Posh U21 in the final.
Sports have won the trophy for the last two years.
Elsewhere in non-league, Bourne Town’s trip to Holwell Sports has also been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
As too has Yaxley’s away match at Godmanchester Rovers.