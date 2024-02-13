News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Sports suffer Northants Senior Cup postponement

Kettering vs Peterborough Sports has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:26 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 17:29 GMT
Peterborough Sports have seen their Northants Senior Cup semi final tie away at Kettering postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heave rain on Tuesday has caused the postponement at Latimer Park.

No date has been announced for the rearranged match as of yet.

The eventual winner of the tie will face AFC Rushden and Diamonds or Posh U21 in the final.

Sports have won the trophy for the last two years.

Elsewhere in non-league, Bourne Town’s trip to Holwell Sports has also been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

As too has Yaxley’s away match at Godmanchester Rovers.

