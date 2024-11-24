The fact they felt disappointed to only pick up one point from a game against decent National League North opposition shows how much Peterborough Sports have improved in recent weeks.

Sports had the lead for an hour in the game against Spennymoor United at PIMS Park on Saturday before accepting a 1-1 draw. The point moved the city side five points clear of the drop zone ahead of a big home match against fourth-from-bottom Radcliffe on Tuesday (November 26, 7.45pm). Radcliffe were competing well at high fliers Curzon Ashton on Saturday when the match was abandoned with 12 minutes to go with the home side 2-1 ahead.

Kaine Felix shot Sports in front against Spennymoor with the visitors equalising 20 minutes from time. Only a brilliant defensive block stopped Sports joint-boss Michael Gash winning the game in added time. It’s five games unbeaten in all competitions though for Sports, four of them in the league.

"The ball dropped to me from a corner close to goal,” Gash stated. “And I just thought I’m scoring here. I blasted the ball and this defender appeared from nowhere to make a block. Afterwards I sat there thinking why didn’t I just lift the ball a bit, but on reflection I didn’t do anything wrong it was just great defending.

Michael Gash in action for Peterborough Sports against Spennymoor Town. Photo Darren Wiles.

"That added to the frustration and disappointment with the result for me personally. A draw always feels much worse if you actually take the lead anyway, but in fairness a draw was the right result, and we have kept our good run of results going. We were the better side in the first-half and had further chances to score. We weren’t bad in the second half either, but Spennymoor upped their game and they are a good side.

"It just shows how strong our confidence and mentality are right now though that we can be disappointed to draw with a team like that, but you have to respect every point at this level and this might turn out to be a good one, especially if we win on Tuesday. If we can beat Radcliffe in a very important game we will be in a very decent position.

"Radcliffe were promoted last season and have picked up after a slow start to this season so we know it’s another tough game. It’s a long trip though for them on a Tuesday night and we have to take advantage.”

Sports hope to have on-loan Port Vale centre-back Ben Lomax back after injury on Tuesday, while former Posh youth team midfielder Will Van Lier is available again after missing Saturday’s game because of suspension.