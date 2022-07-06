Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean celebrates last season's promotion. Photo: James Richardson.

Both teams were promoted to the National North Division for the first time last season. The match at the Bee Arena will take place on Saturday, August 6.

“It's a tough start,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean said. “Buxton have taken the old Chorley manager who is very good, but then every fixture can look tough. They look exciting as well.”

Sports have some fantastic fixtures to look forward to with former Football League club Chester in town on August 20 and probable promotion favourites King’s Lynn visiting on Bank Holiday Monday August 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports have juicy back-to-back derbies over the festive period as they host Kettering on Boxing Day before travelling to face the Poppies on New Years Day.

There’s a lot of travelling for Sports this season and they have an early Tuesday trip to Gloucester City (August 16) and also visit Bradford Park Avenue, Scarborough and Curzon Ashton for midweek matches.

Sports fixture list:

August: Sat 6 BUXTON (home), Sat 13 Southport (away), Tue 16 Gloucester (away), Sat 20 CHESTER (home), 27 Kidderminster (away), Mon 29 KING’S LYNN (home).

September: Sat 3 BLYTH SPARTANS (home), Sat 10 Brackley (away), Tue 13 BANBURY (home), Sat 24 Darlington (away), Tue 27 Alfreton (away).

October: Sat 8 TELFORD (home), Sat 15 Hereford (away), Sat 22 CHORLEY (home), Tue 25 CURZON ASHTON (home), Sat 29 Fylde (away).

November: Sat 5 BOSTON UNITED (home), Mon 7 Bradford Park Avenue (away), Sat 12 SPENNYMOOR (home), Sat 26 Leamington (away).

December: Sat 3 FARSLEY CELTIC (home), Tue 6 Scarborough (away), Sat 10 Buxton (away), Tue 13 GLOUCESTER (home), Mon 26 KETTERING (home).

January: Sun 1 Kettering (away), Sat 7 SOUTHPORT (home), Sat 14 King’s Lynn (away), Sat 21 Chester (away), Sat 28 KIDDERMINSTER (home).

February: Sat 4 BRACKLEY (home), Sat 11 Blyth Spartans (away), Sat 18 FYLDE (home), Tue 21 Curzon Ashton (away), Sat 25 Boston United (away).

March: Sat 4 BRADFORD PARK AVENUE (home), Tue 7 SCARBOROUGH (home), Sat 11 Spennymoor (away), Sat 18 LEAMINGTON (home), Sat 25 Farsley Celtic (away).