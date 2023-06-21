Ben Fowkes signs on at Peterborough Sports. Photo Lillianna Armstrong.

​Fowkes, a professional chef, has moved up a level from step three side Leiston after scoring over 20 goals for the club last season.

He’s scored 50 goals in the last two seasons.

Fowkes could form a new strike partnership with Sports stalwart Mark Jones who has extended his stay at the National League North club.

Top defender Ryan Fryatt has also agreed terms for next season.

"I’m so happy the club reached out to me,” Fowkes told the Sports’ youtube channel. “I’ve watched this club from afar and they appear to be going places.

"I’m very forward-thinking, take defenders on and create chances. I had a good season last year and now I want to kick on. I’ll try and take the step up in my stride.”

Sports joint-boss Luke Steele said: “We're delighted to get Ben over the line as he is a very exciting, young player.

"His hunger and desire for the game is great to see and that's what this club is all about. I have no doubt that he'll improve at this level and hopefully he will relish the opportunity."

A scheduled friendly between Spalding United and Sports on July 8 has been postponed, but the city side have added a game at Deeping Rangers on Tuesday, July 11 to their schedule.

ROUND THE CLUBS

It’s been confirmed Stamford AFC will compete in Southern League Premier Division Central in 2023-24.

The Daniels have signed attacking player Trey Charles from St Neots Town.

Former Posh youth team full-back Aaron Hart has returned to Wisbech Town of the United Counties League.

UCL Division One side Bourne Town have signed striker Will Bird from neighbours Deeping Rangers. Bird scored 32 goals for the Premier Division club last season.

Lucian Stiopu has left Netherton United to manage Peterborough Premier Division rivals Deeping Rangers Reserves.