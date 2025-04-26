Peterborough Sports remain a club on the up as they create more history on the final day of the season

Michael Gash (second left) celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Scarborough Athletic. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports confirmed their steady progress as a National League North club.

A 1-1 draw in their final game against Scarborough Athletic at PIMS Park on Saturday was enough to clinch 12th spot, their highest finish and the first time they’ve ended tier two campaign as a top-half club. Added to a record points total of 63 it all adds up to an excellent season for a city side competing against several big hitters at this level.

There was a twist at the top of the table on the final day as Brackley Athletic’s 5-0 win at home to rock bottom Farsley Celtic enabled them to overtake overnight leaders Kidderminster Harriers who went down 2-1 at Southport. Scunthorpe also jumped above Harriers into second with a 1-0 win at Hereford United.

Sports were only interested in creating their own piece of club history which meant avoiding defeat against the only team who could knock them into the bottom of the table. The only disappointment was not winning a game they bossed in front of a crowd of 456.

Hugh Alban-Jones was made captain for his final game as a Peterborough Sports player against Scarborough. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Joint player-boss Michael Gash gave Sports a 29th minute lead with a sweet finish before the visitors equalised against the run of play just before the hour mark through Richie Bennett.

Mark Jones almost restored Sports’ lead immediately, but his header from a Will Van Lier free kick was superbly saved. Substitute Michael Gyasi and Max Booth also went close to winning the game.

Booth had forced a decent stop in the very first minute and he saw another opportunity from inside the area well blocked by a Scarborough defender. Just before the opening goal Van Lier and Hugh Alban-Jones saw well-struck shots deflected to safety.

Alban-Jones was made captain for the day in his final appearance for the club. He has won a coaching promotion within the Peterborough United Academy which will mean Saturday work for the League One side.

Sports: Crook, Putman, Fryatt, Gash, Bondswell, Van Lier (sub Gyasi, 62 mins), Alban-Jones, Straughan-Brown, Felix, Jones (sub Winters, 79 mins), Booth. Unused subs: Challinor, Mukuna, Kamson-Kamara.