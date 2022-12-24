Ex-Kettering Town player Connor Johnson (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo: James Richardson.

There’s been plenty of social media needle this season between clubs whose paths have rarely crossed.

Sports stunned Kettering, one of the leading non-league clubs in the country many moons ago, by taking their star players Connor Johnson and Connor Kennedy to the Bee Arena in the summer.

Both have been instrumental in Sports’ oustanding campaign, one that saw them hit the play-off places in the first season at this level in the club’s history. The city side are now eighth, one place outside the play-offs.

In contrast Kettering are in the relegation places, 12 points behind Sports. The teams also meet at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day (3pm).

Sports are hoping for a bumper Bee Arena crowd, especially as an all-ticket status for the match has been lifted. Tickets can now be purchased at the game, although crowd segregation will be in operation.

“Playing Kettering Town, a team once managed by Paul Gascoigne, twice over the holidays, shows how far we have come,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean said. “And to be above them in the league as well is amazing.

"They are two big, big fixtures for us for sure. There has been plenty of comment on social media this season. I suppose it didn't help we managed to sign their captain (Kennedy) and their player’s player of the season (Johnson) in the summer.

"There will be needle at the matches for sure, but we’ve ignored teams knocking us all season and we’ll do the same again in these games.

"I actually believe the pitches we will play on will suit Kettering more than us. I doubt they will be trying to play through us. They will make it a battle on Boxing Day, probably play for a draw and try and nick a win.

"They are in the bottom four because they started badly, but they’ve picked up in recent weeks.

"They’ve made a couple of good signings and when they lose it’s usually by one goal so I’m expecting two tight games with few goals."

Sports should have striker Mark Jones back in their squad after he missed the trip to Oldham.

Kettering are managed by former Nottingham Forest forward Lee Glover. Glover was assistant manager to Grant McCann for part of the current boss’s first spell at Posh between 2016 and 2018.