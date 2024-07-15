Ashton Fox (left) has re-signed for Peterborough Sports.

​Peterborough Sports are slowly, but surely, building a squad capable of competing strongly at National League North level for a third straight season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sports have re-signed former Posh defender Ashton Fox on a permanent basis following his release from London Road. Fox was on loan at PIMS Park last season.

Striker Michael Gyasi has also joined the club from National League Boston United to join other summer recruits midfielder Joe Cole and left-back Eliott Putman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club hero Dion Sembie-Ferris also returned to the club from Scunthorpe United.

Dion Sembie-Ferris is back at Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

There have been outgoings with Cuba Meyer heading to Stamford AFC, Josh McCammon transferring to divisional rivals King’s Lynn Town and tough centre-half Connor Johnson returning to Kettering Town.

It’s a busy time of the year for Sports’ joint-managers Michael Gash and Luke Steele who have negotiations with a few more potential signings on the go. The club are again hoping to sign young players on loan from Football League clubs.

"We have a few deals that are agreed in principle,” Gash revealed. “But until they actually happen we have to keep our fingers crossed and hope nothing happens to make them fall through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Football League clubs tend to keep their players training with them until late July, early August so we have to be patient.

"We have recruited well so far though. Ashton played a lot of games for us last season, and did well, and we are really pleased to get Michael Gyasi.

"He was in an out of the Boston side last season and other clubs were interested, but he wanted to keep playing at the highest level possible so he came to us. He’s quick and strong for someone who isn’t that big and we see him as being a great foil for a bigger striker.

"The nucleus of last season’s squad is still here so we are happy with where we are right now. I know fans want to see signings straight away, but football doesn’t always work like that. It took us three weeks of going back and forth to sign Gyasi.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports have punched above their natural fighting weight to finish 14th and 15th in their first two seasons at step two level.

Sports will open their National League North campaign with a home game against Chorley on Saturday, August 10.

​The Lancastrians finished fourth before losing in the play-offs last season. They finished 11 places and 25 points above Sports.

Sports then travel to Warrington Town on August 17 and Hereford United on August 20 before hosting Buxton on August 24. The city side are at King’s Lynn on Bank Holiday Monday August 26 and at home to Chester City on August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports beat lower level FC Peterborough 5-1 in their first pre-season friendly with Sembie-Ferris, Dan Jarvis, Kaine Felix, Gyasi and a trialist on target.

Sports saw their scheduled Saturday fixture at Wisbech Town postponed. They travel to St Ives for a friendly on Tuesday night.