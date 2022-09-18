Peterborough Sports pegged back in the FA Cup despite the presence of a former QPR player

Sports goalscorer Mark Jones (right) with manager Jimmy Dean. Photo: James Richardson.

It looked like plain sailing for Sports as they took a two-goal lead into the interval, but the lower level hosts hit back with goals in the 62nd and 84th minutes to force a 2-2 draw.

One of the benefits of reaching Step 2 for Sports was not starting their 2022/23 FA Cup journey until the second qualifying round, just 3 wins away from the first round proper.

It was old rivals from last season in Redditch away from home on an artificial surface to start that journey and from last season’s experience it would not be straightforward.

A suspended Isaiah Bazeley was replaced by new Sports signing Kayden Williams-Lowe at right back. Williams-Lowe was once on the books of QPR.

It was a fairly even first 10 minutes with both sides happy to hold the ball in midfield and the first real chance arrived on 17 minutes when Redditch went close from a cross that just evaded the head of their man running in at the back post.

Sports got the breakthrough almost straight after the Redditch chance when a ball from Ky Marsh-Brown fell to Lamine Sherif on the edge of the box and he drilled it low into the corner sparking the 23 travelling Turbines into life.

A second goal followed in the 32nd minute when a deep Dan Lawlor free kick was headed towards goal by Ryan Fryatt and the home ‘keeper could only parry to the feet of Mark Jones who slotted home from inches out.

Sports saw out the half well and also had a goal disallowed on 36 minutes presumably for a marginal offside or a foul in the build up.

It was expected that Redditch would push much harder in the second half and they did.

Although Sports did have chances it was Redditch that would get stronger as the clock ticked on.

Their efforts were rewarded on 62 minutes when striker Nesbitt went through on goal and calmly slotted past Peter Crook to reduce the deficit to one.

Sports boss Jimmy Dean used all of his substitutes, but six minutes from time, after a period of pressure on the Sports final third, Redditch found the equaliser when Mensah poked home.

Redditch went closest to a winner as in stoppage time a header flashed across goal and wide.