Peterborough Sports on the road again, huge game for Stamford on Saturday, big derby at the Bee Arena on Friday

Shaun Keane

Sports, who are third, travel to ninth-placed Hednesford Town seeking to preserve their unbeaten record in 2022.

The title is now out of Sports’ reach thanks to a blistering run of form from runaway leaders Banbury, but it would take a collapse of Devon Loch proportions for the city side to fail to finish in the top five and thus miss out on the play-offs.

Sports remain a healthy 10 points clear of sixth and their priority is now to finish second and guarantee home advantage in the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Posh youth team defender Shaun Keane has joined Sports on loan from Bedford Town.

Stamford AFC have another huge match in the Northern Premier Midlands Division at Belper on Saturday. The Daniels are in the last play-off place and Belper sit one place and three points above them.

Yaxley are at Halesowen this Saturday.

FIXTURES

Friday, January 21

THurlow Nunn Division One: Peterborough North End v Whittlesey Athletic.

Saturday, January 22

Southern League Premier Division Central: Hednesford v Peterborough Sports

Northern Premier League: Belper v Stamford, Daventry v Spalding, Halesowen v Yaxley, Wisbech v Bedworth.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Holbeach v Heanor, Pinchbeck v Gresley, Selston v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Bourne v St Andrews, Dunkirk v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division: March v Ely.