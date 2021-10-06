Peterborough Sports must put a mouthwatering FA Cup tie at King’s Lynn to the back of their minds - two goals for Jarvis in comfortable League Cup win

Ex-King's Lynn player Ryan Fryatt scored for Peterborough Sports against AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Sports must win at the home of a National League side on October 16 to realise a dream of reaching the first round proper of the greatest knockout competition of them all.

But manager Jimmy Dean wants to go to The Walks on top of the table. Sports currently hold a one-point lead over second-placed Coalville Town ahead of games at mid-table Stratford on Saturday (October 9) and at home to lowly Lowestoft Town on Tuesday (October 12, 7.45pm).

Ex-King’s Lynn striker Michael Gash should return for Sports on Saturday after missing the third qualifying round FA Cup win at AFC Dunstable (3-2) and last night’s 4-1 League Cup win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Bee Arena. Dan Jarvis (2), Pierre Omombe and Ryatt Fryatt, another ex-Lynn player, scored against Rushden.

“My first reaction to the FA Cup draw was disappointment,” Dean admitted. “I want to reach the first round proper and that has now become very difficult, but we will go there and give it our best like we do in every game.

“It is an attractive tie, ther’s no doubt about that. It’s a short trip and we will take plenty of supporters. We definitely have players who can cause them problems, but for now we must concentrate on two big league matches. Stratford are a strong side with games in hand on those above them and Lowestoft have some good players as well.”