Peterborough Sports make two signings, plus local non-league results and upcoming league games

Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash (left) with Ashton Fox. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports have fielded multiple trialists in pre-season games this summer and one of them has now earned a club contract.

Forward Sam Bayly, a former Stamford AFC youngster and Posh Scholar, has been playing US College football in recent seasons, but will now have a crack at National League North football after impressing while on trial with Sports.

Sports have also re-signed former Posh Academy centre-back Ashton Fox. He suffered an injury wrecked season in 2024-25.

Sports host National League Boston United in a friendly at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm kick off).

New Peterborough Sports signing Sam Bayly. Photo Darren Wiles.

Stamford AFC were beaten 3-1 at Lincoln United in a Lincs Cup tie on Tuesday. Kai Tonge scored the Stamford goal. ‘The Daniels’ entertain Wellingborough Town in a friendly on Saturday.

Bourne Town beat a young Peterborough United 21 side 3-0 in a friendly at the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday. Bourne have a friendly at Lincoln United on Saturday.

Yaxley beat Whittlesey Athletic 3-0 in a Tuesday friendly. It was the last pre-season game for both clubs as the United Counties and Thurlow Nunn League kick off on Saturday.

FIXTURES United Counties League

Premier Division North: Clay Cross Town v Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers v Ashby Ivanhoe, Hucknall Town v Blackstones.

Premier Division South: March Town v Lutterworth Town, Yaxley v ON Chenecks.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough v Stanway Pegasus, Holbeach United v Needham Market Res, Whittlesey Athletic v Leiston U23s, Wroxham Res v FC Parson Drove.