Peterborough Sports make two signings, plus local non-league results and upcoming league games

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:51 BST
Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash (left) with Ashton Fox. Photo Darren Wiles.
Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash (left) with Ashton Fox. Photo Darren Wiles.
Peterborough Sports have fielded multiple trialists in pre-season games this summer and one of them has now earned a club contract.

Forward Sam Bayly, a former Stamford AFC youngster and Posh Scholar, has been playing US College football in recent seasons, but will now have a crack at National League North football after impressing while on trial with Sports.

Sports have also re-signed former Posh Academy centre-back Ashton Fox. He suffered an injury wrecked season in 2024-25.

Sports host National League Boston United in a friendly at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm kick off).

New Peterborough Sports signing Sam Bayly. Photo Darren Wiles.
New Peterborough Sports signing Sam Bayly. Photo Darren Wiles.

Stamford AFC were beaten 3-1 at Lincoln United in a Lincs Cup tie on Tuesday. Kai Tonge scored the Stamford goal. ‘The Daniels’ entertain Wellingborough Town in a friendly on Saturday.

Bourne Town beat a young Peterborough United 21 side 3-0 in a friendly at the Abbey Lawn on Tuesday. Bourne have a friendly at Lincoln United on Saturday.

Yaxley beat Whittlesey Athletic 3-0 in a Tuesday friendly. It was the last pre-season game for both clubs as the United Counties and Thurlow Nunn League kick off on Saturday.

FIXTURES United Counties League

Premier Division North: Clay Cross Town v Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers v Ashby Ivanhoe, Hucknall Town v Blackstones.

Premier Division South: March Town v Lutterworth Town, Yaxley v ON Chenecks.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough v Stanway Pegasus, Holbeach United v Needham Market Res, Whittlesey Athletic v Leiston U23s, Wroxham Res v FC Parson Drove.

