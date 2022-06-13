Connor Kennedy in action for Kettering Town.

Southern League play-off final hero Peter Crook has turned a loan deal from Boston United into a permanent move, while former Posh defender Connor Peters, forward Kaine Felix and defender Connor Kennedy have also agreed terms for Sports’ first season as a National North League club.

Crucially Crook, Felix and Kennedy all have experience of step two football. Felix and Kennedy are recent skippers of Guiseley and Kettering Town respectively.

Sports have also beefed up their backroom staff with former first-team manager, and ex-Posh and QPR defender, Chris Plummer becoming head coach. Last summer’s marquee signing Michael Gash will coach as well as play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaine Felix

Lewis Webb has stepped down as Sports’ coach after helping Dean manoeuvre Sports to multiple promotions.

Sports have also retained 16 members of last season’s squad including inspirational skipper Richard Jones.

Dean said: “The chairman (Grant Biddle) deserves an awful lot of credit. I was panicking a few weeks ago but he’s really come good for the club. We’re still a tiny club at this level, but he gives us a fighting chance against much bigger fish.

"Crooky was at the top of our target list so I was delighted to get that one done. Connor is an outstanding local prospect after 11 years at Posh, while we’ve had our eye on Kaine for a long time. He lives in Peterborough and has proven ability at the level at Boston, York City and Guisely, where he was captain, and he’s a really good age (26).

No Caption ABCDE

"Connor is an proper player at the level & we’re delighted to have secured his services from Kettering Town. He is another who captained his team last season and he’ll stand up in the tough moments. He’s a leader and he’ll be a top addition.

"I’ve worked with Chris Plummer before and he will really help us. Added to that he’s a great guy, who enjoys a beer, it can surely only lead to happy days!

"Lewis Webb had been with us since the very beginning and has been a fantastic servant to the football club. Circumstances mean he can’t continue with us right now, but the door will always be open to him in the future.”

Also included in the retained list are former Posh players Luke Elsom and Jordan Nicholson. Nicholson suffered a broken leg in the second-half of last season, but should be fighting fit for the start of the new league season on August 6.

Forward Maniche Sani was another to miss a large chunk of last season with knee ligament damage, but he is also now fit and raring to go.

Sports management team: Ass manager/Physio: Dan Ruscillo, Head Coach: Chris Plummer, Player Coach: Michael Gash, GK Coach: Nick Conroy, Sports Scientist: Ant Coombe, Analyst: Ammar Quadeer, Ass Analyst: Harry Howarth, Ass physio: Kelly Rayner, Kit manager: Paul Beeston

Players retained: Richard Jones, Dan Jarvis, Isaiah Bazeley, Ryan Fryatt, Dan Jarvis, Dion Sembie-Ferris, Josh McCammon, Michael Gash, Maniche Sani, Jordan Nicholson, Mark Jones, Josh Moreman, Lamine Kaba Sherif, Luke Warner Eley, Luke Elsom and Lewis Hillard.