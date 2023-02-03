Jordon Crawford in action for Corby Town- the club he played for prior to joining Kettering Town. Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

The 25-year-old joins Sports from divisional rivals Boston- who currently sit in 21st.

Crawford joined the Pilgrims in the summer after a successful spell at Kettering last season but has fallen out of favour in recent weeks.

Former Posh assistant and current Kettering manager Lee Glover confirmed to the Northants Telegraph this week that they were interested in bringing their former man back to the club.

Sports have swooped in though and Crawford will go straight into the squad that will host high-flying Brackley Town on Saturday (3pm).

The signing is also Michael Gash’s first since taking over from Jimmy Dean and the first Sports have made after outstanding debts were cleared with HMRC this week, which allowed the club’s transfer embargo to be lifted.

Chairman Grant Biddle said: “Jordon is a player we have admired for some time so I am delighted to get this one done.”

The club also lost the talented Dion Sembie-Ferris on Thursday as his move to Scunthorpe, alongside Jimmy Dean, was confirmed.