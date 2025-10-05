Peterborough Sports help boss Phil Brown settle old scores against Kidderminster Harriers

Goalscorers Marcel Oakley and Max Booth. Photo: Darren Wiles.

Peterborough Sports delivered a vital National League North victory on Saturday and one that meant that little bit more for their boss Phil Brown.

This was not the first time Brown had managed Sports a league match but since the Southport match of two weeks ago was abandoned and set to be replayed, this weekend saw the new man at the helm complete his official first league match in charge, a 2-1 home victory over his former employers Kidderminster Harriers.

Brown took over Kidderminster in January 2025 and oversaw a marked improvement in form but he has just unable to keep them in the National League. He then took them to within a victory on the final day of the National League North title, yet they were beaten by Southport and then lost their first play-off to Chester to miss out on promotion in agonising fashion.

Before the match, Brown admitted his sacking at the end of last season was a ‘blow’ that he did not see coming and that he felt he had done enough to remain in his job.

On Saturday though, in his first league match at PIMS Park, he took the perfect revenge by masterminding a victory over his former side.

Sports were boosted by the return from injury of Kaine Felix, who was a standout performer alongside Max Booth and Marcel Oakley, who delivered the goals to seal the victory.

Sports are still in the bottom four but have move three points clear of Southport at the bottom and are just two points from safety with that Southport game in hand.

In a tough game, made worse by Storm Amy, it was Kidderminster who opened the scoring on 34 minutes as a poor clearance allowed Emeka Obi to latch onto a forward ball and lob Peter Crook.

Sports responded within a minute as Booth advanced onto a forward ball before slotting into the bottom right corner for his second goal in as many games.

They continued that momentum into the second half and took the lead after Sam McLintock’s effort was spilled by Christian Dibble into the path of Oakley who tapped in at the far post.

Kidderminster thought they had equalised after 77 minutes when Amari Morgan-Smith had the ball in the net with a header but the linesman flagged for offside.

Turbines withheld late pressure from the visitors as Charlie Hickingbottom headed off the line following a strike inside the box to secure a first league victory at PIMS Park this season.

Brown said: “I don’t know how long this will still hang over my head but I never saw any of the hierarchy, it would be nice if they showed their face after what they’ve done. That is in the past though.

“I was proud of the players. We showed a lot of spirit, which was key to winning the game.

“Kaine was a thorn in the opposition side today, DJ did well on the left side, he has a very good footballing brain and the keeper did well coming out and claiming things. Today was what we are all about.

"Heads could have gone down after going 1-0 down but we went straight after them and we scored with a great finish. The winning goal again comes down to belief and we have put a real spanner in the works, with quality, against a team with a top five budget who will be looking for promotion.”

SPORTS ADD TO THEIR RANKS

Sports have been further boosted their side with the signing of midfielder Ben Beresford from Alfreton Town for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old played on loan at Kidderminster under Brown last season.

Brown has also brought in former Kidderminster coach and Recruitment Head Charlie Tonks as his assistant manager. Meanwhile, Josiah Dyer has been allowed to join Division One Midlands side Mickleover on an initial one-month loan deal.

Sports have a week off now due to Darlington’s involvement in the FA Cup and return to action on October 18 against Alfreton Town at PIMS Park; who sit in 21st place, just two points ahead of Sports.