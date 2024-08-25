Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Sports head into a tough local derby at King’s Lynn Town on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm kick off) in great spirits.

Sports claimed a first win of the National League North season when inflicting a first loss of the campaign on Buxton at PIMS Park on Saturday. A first-half goal from Ryan Fryatt was enough to win the game for Sports, although the city side had the chances to seal a much more convincing margin of victory.

Sports are up to 17th after collecting four points from their last two matches, but Lynn are also in strong form. They are sixth having won three of their four league games so far.

"It was important we backed up a good result after drawing at Hereford and we did just that,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said. “Buxton will surprise a lot of teams this season. They have a lot of new players, including some good young ones, and they like to knock the knock the ball about, but once we got through a tricky first 10 minutes we played very well.

Mark Jones in aerial duel for Peterborough Sports against Buxton. Photo David Lowndes.

"We got in front and really should have won by more goals. We had three very good chances in the second-half. If I want to be nitpicky we should be scoring more goals, but the discipline, the communication, the workrate and our general play were all very good. Peter Crook did have to make a good double save late on, but we were worth the win.

"It’s strange waking up the day after a game knowing you have another one the following day, but we will go to Lynn with confidence. We might have to freshen the team up, but that’s why we have assembled a squad. We’ll talk to the players today (Sunday) and see how they are all feeling. Lynn have started well, but it’s still 70% or so of the team that played last season. They are full time, but that might not matter when you’re playing twice in three days.

"It’s a game we are certainly looking forward to in front of a big crowd.”

Gash and Fryatt are former Lynn players.