Peterborough Sports have signed Joe Cole, but they've also lost some key players
It’s a step up for the 28 year-old who played a division below Sports for Coalville Town last season. Coalville have since run into serious financial difficulties.
Putman has also previously played for Stamford AFC and AFC Rushden & Diamonds, but this will be his first experience of step two football.
Sports have also signed young prospect Joe Cole, a midfielder who played for Deeping Rangers last season.
Sports have also kept hold of former Notts County right-back Matt Tootle who made a strong impression in his first season at the club last term.
Striker Kaine Felix has also committed to another season at PIMS Park, while Sports had previously announced the return to the club of forward Dion Sembie-Ferris from Scunthorpe United.
However Sports have lost powerful centre-backs Rory McAuley and Connor Johnson, plus midfielder Josh McCammon.
McCammon is to join National League North rivals King’s Lynn Town, while Johnson is also expected to sign for another of Sports’ divisional rivals and McAuley has stepped down two divisions to play for Northern Premier Midlands Division club Corby Town.
Defenders Cuba Meyer and Matty Miles have also left Sports.
Sports have five confirmed pre-season friendlies.
They will host city side FC Peterborough of the Thurlow Nunn League on Tuesday, July 9 before travelling to United Counties League side Wisbech Town on Saturday, July 13.
St Ives Town of the Southern Premier Central Division will entertain Sports on Tuesday, July 16 before the city side enjoy a quality home friendly against National League side Boston United on Saturday, July 27.
Sports then tackle local rivals Stamford AFC at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday, August 3, seven days before the start of the National League North season.
STAMFORD AFC
The Daniels have signed goalkeeper Tom Jackson from North Ferriby United. He’s the second new signing of the summer after defender Jordan Cooke.
Forward Billy Bennett and versatile Mikey Armstrong have agreed terms for another season at the Zeeco Stadium.
But Stamford have lost highly-rated centre-back Ashton Offler who has moved up a division to National League North side Rushall Olympic.
SPALDING UNITED
Former Coventry City youth team midfielder Jonathan Ngandu has moved to the Tulips from National League North club Darlington, but striker Riley O’Sullivan has left to join Harborough Town.