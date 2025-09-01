Peterborough Sports have a tough FA Cup tie, while there could also be a humdinger of a local derby, Women's ties this Sunday

Bourne goalkeeper Will Lakin in action in the 0-0 draw with Shepshed Dynamo. Photo Dave Mears

There could be a humdinger of a local FA Cup tie at the second qualifying round stage.

Bourne Town have been drawn at home to neighbours Stamford AFC, providing they can get past Shepshed Dynamo in a first round replay on Tuesday. The sides drew 0-0 at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

Spalding United have a home draw against higher-level Alfreton Town, who play in the National League North alongside Peterborough Sports. Sports have been handed a tough tie at home to National League South leaders Hornchurch.

The ties will take place on Saturday, September 13.

WOMENS FA CUP

Netherton United’s first competitive match of the season is an FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Newark on Sunday. City rivals Stanground Cardea Sports are also in FA Cup action at Sleaford Town, while new club Spalding United host Crick Athletic.