Peterborough Sports joint manager Luke Steele. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports have been given a great opportunity to make further progress in the FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side won 1-0 at Enfield Town in a second qualifying round tie on Saturday to move within two wins of a place in the first round proper for the first time in the club’s history.

And the first of those matches will be a third qualifying round tie at lower level Royston Town. Royston are currently fifth from bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central, a competition that also involves Stamford AFC and Spalding United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding face a tough second qualifying round replay at National League North side Alfreton Town on Tuesday, but if they pull off a shock success they also have a winnable tie next up at Biggleswade Town who are only just above the Tulips in the Premier Division Central table.

The third qualifying round of the FA Cup is scheduled for Saturday, September 28.