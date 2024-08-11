Dan Jarvis on the ball for Sports against Chorley. Photo Darren Wiles

​There was as much encouragement as there was disappointment in the Peterborough Sports camp following a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Chorley on the opening day of the National League North campaign.

​The visitors, play-off losers last season, won the game with a harshly-awarded 77th-minute penalty after a competitive contest of few chances.

Sports central defenders Ryan Fryatt and Ashton Fox were penalised for allegedly dragging a Chorley striker to the ground as a free kick was delivered into the penalty area from a wide area.

It was tough on Sports who had created the better chances with debutant centre-back MJ Kamara heading wide from a corner and Chorley managing to survive a spot of second-half pinball in their own six-yard box.

Dion Sembie-Ferris sends in a cross for Peterborough Sports in the game against Chorley, Photo Darren Wiles

Sports were given an eve of season boost by the return of midfielder Oisin Gallagher to the club. He has moved from Lincoln City on a season-long loan after impressing in shorter loan spell at PIMS Park last term.

The city side now face two long treks to Warrington on Saturday and then Hereford United next Tuesday (August 20).

"We played okay,” Sports joint-boss Michael Gash said. "It was a typically frantic first-half of an opening day fixture. There weren’t many chances, but we had the best one with MJ at a corner.

"The game calmed down a bit in the second-half, but there was nothing between us and a team who made the play-offs last season and who will expect to go close again this season.

"I’d say the penalty decision was harsh, but then again I’d have been screaming for it if it had been against one of our players.

"It’s a 50-50 call, but then their players had been moaning all game about being held so there was pressure on the referee.

"I had a couple of headed chances from corners after the goal, but I was stretching for both of them.

"It was far from a bad performance though. We didn’t deliver the free-flowing football we had been playing throughout pre-season, but there was plenty to be encouraged about.

"We already had more depth to our squad compared to this time last season, but the return of Oisin is very big for us.

"He was good in his time with us last season and the fight for places in our team just got even tougher.

"We can use five substitutes in games this season so we need strength in depth. We will find out whether or not it suits us as the season develops, but we will still meet full-time teams who will be able to send on five full-time players from the bench.

"We have a tough couple of trips now. Warrington is a hard place to go, but we did win there last season and Hereford on a Tuesday night won’t be easy.”

Gallagher started the Chorley game on the substitutes’ bench. Sports could have striker Mark Jones back from injury at Warrington, He will be tested in two training sessions this week.

Warrington opened their season with a 3-1 defeat at King’s Lynn, while Hereford won 3-0 at home to South Shields.