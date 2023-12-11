Peterborough Sports’ reward for a fantastic FA Trophy win at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday is a fourth round tie at West Sussex based Horsham.

Matt Tootle (orange) was a star man for Peterborough Sports at Dagenham & Redbridge. Photo: David Lowndes.

Horsham play a level below Sports in the Isthmian League Premier Division – they are currently eighth -, but they drew 3-3 at League One promotion contenders Barnsley in the FA Cup first round earlier this season.

The Tykes won the replay 3-0, but were then thrown out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player. Horsham were reinstated, but lost 3-0 at League Two strugglers Sutton United in the second round.

Sports are through to the last 32 of the competition so four more wins would mean a May trip to Wembley!

They beat the National League Daggers 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The fourth round tie is scheduled for Saturday, January 13.